Interest income of expatriates in Oman not subject to withholding tax

Muscat: Expatriates living in Oman can heave a sigh of relief as the government is not going to charge withholding tax on their interest income of their deposits in Omani banks. Earlier, when the government amended the tax law, there was a general belief that the interest income of expatriates is also subject to withholding tax.

