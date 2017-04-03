India's Shriram group establishes new company in Oman

Muscat: Shriram EPC Sharjah has decided to set up a limited liability company in Oman with a capital of OMR150,000, with Arken Group LLC. Shriram EPC Sharjah will hold 70 per cent in the capital of the Omani firm-Shriram EPC Muscat LLC. Shriram EPC Sharjah is a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's Shriram EPC, according to a disclosure posted on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Shriram EPC offers design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services for infrastructure projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.