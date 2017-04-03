India's Shriram group establishes new company in Oman
Muscat: Shriram EPC Sharjah has decided to set up a limited liability company in Oman with a capital of OMR150,000, with Arken Group LLC. Shriram EPC Sharjah will hold 70 per cent in the capital of the Omani firm-Shriram EPC Muscat LLC. Shriram EPC Sharjah is a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's Shriram EPC, according to a disclosure posted on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Shriram EPC offers design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services for infrastructure projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC