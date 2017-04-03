India's Shriram group establishes new...

India's Shriram group establishes new company in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Shriram EPC Sharjah has decided to set up a limited liability company in Oman with a capital of OMR150,000, with Arken Group LLC. Shriram EPC Sharjah will hold 70 per cent in the capital of the Omani firm-Shriram EPC Muscat LLC. Shriram EPC Sharjah is a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's Shriram EPC, according to a disclosure posted on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Shriram EPC offers design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services for infrastructure projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,213 • Total comments across all topics: 280,148,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC