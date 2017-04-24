Hyperlocal tourism needs big boost in Oman
The session included Mazen Khoury, director of the Oman Investment Fund, Gillian Taylor, director, Business Development at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Khalid Al Haribi, deputy chief executive officer of Riyada and Eric Walters, director, Hud Hud Travels. The session included Mazen Khoury, director of the Oman Investment Fund, Gillian Taylor, director, Business Development at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Khalid Al Haribi, deputy chief executive officer of Riyada and Eric Walters, director, Hud Hud Travels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC