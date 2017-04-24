Hyperlocal tourism needs big boost in...

Hyperlocal tourism needs big boost in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The session included Mazen Khoury, director of the Oman Investment Fund, Gillian Taylor, director, Business Development at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Khalid Al Haribi, deputy chief executive officer of Riyada and Eric Walters, director, Hud Hud Travels. The session included Mazen Khoury, director of the Oman Investment Fund, Gillian Taylor, director, Business Development at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Khalid Al Haribi, deputy chief executive officer of Riyada and Eric Walters, director, Hud Hud Travels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,781 • Total comments across all topics: 280,592,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC