Hyperlocal tourism needs big boost in Oman

The session included Mazen Khoury, director of the Oman Investment Fund, Gillian Taylor, director, Business Development at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Khalid Al Haribi, deputy chief executive officer of Riyada and Eric Walters, director, Hud Hud Travels. The session included Mazen Khoury, director of the Oman Investment Fund, Gillian Taylor, director, Business Development at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Khalid Al Haribi, deputy chief executive officer of Riyada and Eric Walters, director, Hud Hud Travels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.