Hunt on for missing Omani man
He is originally from Wilayat Izki, but after leaving from a family member's home in Wilayat Rustaq, he has not been seen to the date of this announcement He is originally from Wilayat Izki, but after leaving from a family member's home in Wilayat Rustaq, he has not been seen to the date of this announcement Muscat : An Omani from Izki has been reported missing, according to the ROP. Salim bin Mohammed bin Saif Al Rawahi has been declared missing by family, the force reported via its twitter account.
