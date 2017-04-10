Huda Al Habsi, a speaker at the event...

Huda Al Habsi, a speaker at the event. Photo supplied

Muscat: Under the theme "Telling Our Story", leading Omani women in entrepreneurship and technology will speak tonight as part of a Google supported global program. Six Omani women will lead the "Global Techmakers" program, which is student-organized by GUTech's Computer Science Club.

Chicago, IL

