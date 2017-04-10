Helping underprivileged families in Oman is this

Faiza Al Rashidi, executive director of Nidaa Al Khair, said the charity visits the beneficiaries every year to make sure that they are well taken care of. Photo-Supplied Faiza Al Rashidi, executive director of Nidaa Al Khair, said the charity visits the beneficiaries every year to make sure that they are well taken care of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.