Harsh Shethia, managing director at Investcorp in Oman. - Supplied picture
Muscat: Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, announced that its US-based real estate arm has invested in an industrial portfolio of properties in the Chicago and Boston metropolitan areas for a total purchase price of approximately $160 million. The portfolio includes six properties with an aggregate of approximately 1.8 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space.
