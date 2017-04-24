Golden Group Holding signs agreement with Rotana at Arabian Travel Market 2017

Rotana Hotel Management Corporation Ltd. PO Box 43500 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971/2-644.44.12 Fax: +971/2-644.44.13 Visit Website 9 new Rotana properties will open in Oman by 2020 - adding over 1,600 keys to the Sultanate's current supply of hotel rooms Dubai, UAE -- Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with hotels across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, signed a management agreement with Golden Group Holding , a diversified Oman-based business group with interests in real estate, hospitality, construction, logistics and oil and gas, for a new hotel project in Muscat, Oman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.