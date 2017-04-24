GCC national held for helping women t...

GCC national held for helping women to enter Oman illegally

Times of Oman

Muscat: A GCC national has been arrested for helping three women of African nationalities attempting to illegally enter the country, the ROP announced on Wednesday. The Buraimi Province police arrested the three women on charges of entering the country illegally, and arrested the man on charges of aiding in the violation of the Foreigners' Residence Law.

Chicago, IL

