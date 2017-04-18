Galfar has bagged a OMR17.79 million contract for building two transmission lines.

Muscat: Galfar Engineering and Contracting Company has bagged a OMR17.79 million contract for building two transmission lines from Oman Electricity and Transmission Company. These contracts are Birkat Al Mouz 132/33 Kv GS and Sumail Industrial 132/33 GS with associated 132 Kv transmission line.

