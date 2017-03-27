Future plastics capacity growth will ...

Future plastics capacity growth will be driven by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman

Muscat: Polymer industry in the GCC is expected to reach 34.5 million tonnes by 2022, supporting further downstream development, while growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3 per dent. This is according to the 'GCC Plastic Industry Indicators 2016' report due to be released at the 8th edition of GPCA PlastiCon by Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association , the go to resource for industry data in the region.

