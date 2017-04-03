Former Oman resident ABA student Aust...

Former Oman resident ABA student Australia Senator terms Oman multicultural society as exemplary

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Speaking to the Times of Oman, Senator Skye Kakoschke-Moore, a former resident of Oman and student at the American British Academy in Muscat, emphasised that the ideology of multi-culturalism, which she currently promotes in the senate, stems from her stay in Oman. Speaking to the Times of Oman, Senator Skye Kakoschke-Moore, a former resident of Oman and student at the American British Academy in Muscat, emphasised that the ideology of multi-culturalism, which she currently promotes in the senate, stems from her stay in Oman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,148,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC