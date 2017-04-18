Food poisoned? We'll shut them down in Oman
Muscat: If you're laid low by food poisoning after eating out, you now have the power to shut down the eatery, after Muscat Municipality revealed stricter rules for rogue restaurants. The local authority has announced a fixed fine of OMR2,000 per case and potential closures of up to 10 days for every offence.
