Film shot in Oman to be shown at Indian, Norway festivals
The film "Illaiyadi" has been selected for screening at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in India and the Norway Tamil Film Festival. Photo-Supplied The film "Illaiyadi" has been selected for screening at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in India and the Norway Tamil Film Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC