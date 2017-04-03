Facebook

Muscat: Petroleum Development Oman confirmed today that it set a new combined oil, gas and condensate production record of 1.293 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2016. The achievement was secured whilst reducing capital and operating expenditure and thanks to continuous improvement in drilling, well and reservoir management and project delivery.

