'Emergency plan' now active to deal with bus crash casualties: Ministry of Health

An "emergency plan" was activated to ferry and treat crash victims after a passenger coach and heavy truck collided early today, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The ministry tweeted "Nizwa Hospital has received seven injured victims through the Ministry Of Health ambulance, Royal Oman Police helicopters and ambulances, along with the Oman Royal Army ambulance."

Chicago, IL

