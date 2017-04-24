'Emergency plan' now active to deal with bus crash casualties: Ministry of Health
An "emergency plan" was activated to ferry and treat crash victims after a passenger coach and heavy truck collided early today, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The ministry tweeted "Nizwa Hospital has received seven injured victims through the Ministry Of Health ambulance, Royal Oman Police helicopters and ambulances, along with the Oman Royal Army ambulance."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC