Dutch Night held in Oman to raise funds for Dar Al Atta'a

Muscat: Funds were raised for children with special needs by the 'Dutch Night', an annual community event organised by the Dutch section of the Ras Al Hamra Recreational Centre. "For the third year in a row, we managed to fund special projects in the educational care programme of Dar Al Atta'a, including refurbishing three pre-schools in rural areas, building two greenhouses at the Al Wafa centre for the disabled in Bid Bid and this year creating a special classroom environment for children with autism spectrum disorders," a spokesperson said.

Chicago, IL

