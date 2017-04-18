Dozens of children of Omani, Turkish ...

Dozens of children of Omani, Turkish and other nationalities...

Muscat: Dozens of children of Omani, Turkish and other nationalities celebrated an event dedicated to the youth and value of sovereignty, hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey. Those who celebrated the National Sovereignty and Children's Day, which falls on the April 23 every year, spent most of the day busy with activities and dance.

