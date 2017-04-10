Bank Muscat Q1 net profit edges up 1.1 percent
Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose. Net profit rose to 44.2 million rials for the quarter to March 31, up from 43.8 million a year earlier.
