Bank Muscat Q1 net profit edges up 1....

Bank Muscat Q1 net profit edges up 1.1 percent

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose. Net profit rose to 44.2 million rials for the quarter to March 31, up from 43.8 million a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC