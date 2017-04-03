Ashok Hariharan, partner and head of ...

Ashok Hariharan, partner and head of tax, KPMG Lower Gulf. - Times file picture

Muscat: A senior audit professional expects corporate income tax revenue of the Oman government to touch OMR500 million this year since withholding tax amendments are already effective from February 27. "I would expect the government to comfortably exceed the budgeted revenues of OMR400 million. I would not be surprised if they even exceed OMR500 million in 2017," Ashok Hariharan, partner and head of tax, KPMG Lower Gulf, told the Times of Oman.

