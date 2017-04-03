Around 100 exhibitors and 22,000 visi...

Around 100 exhibitors and 22,000 visitors are expected to attend Thai Trade Exhibition Oman 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Around 100 exhibitors and 22,000 visitors are expected to attend Thai Trade Exhibition Oman 2017, which will run from May 9 to 13 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre , Muscat. The Thai Trade Exhibition Oman 2017 will provide buyers from Oman with the opportunity to savour the best of Thailand's numerous quality products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC