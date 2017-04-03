Around 100 exhibitors and 22,000 visitors are expected to attend Thai Trade Exhibition Oman 2017
Muscat: Around 100 exhibitors and 22,000 visitors are expected to attend Thai Trade Exhibition Oman 2017, which will run from May 9 to 13 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre , Muscat. The Thai Trade Exhibition Oman 2017 will provide buyers from Oman with the opportunity to savour the best of Thailand's numerous quality products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC