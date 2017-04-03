Muscat: Around 100 exhibitors and 22,000 visitors are expected to attend Thai Trade Exhibition Oman 2017, which will run from May 9 to 13 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre , Muscat. The Thai Trade Exhibition Oman 2017 will provide buyers from Oman with the opportunity to savour the best of Thailand's numerous quality products.

