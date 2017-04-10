"And So The Story Began" exhibition a...

"And So The Story Began" exhibition at Bait Al Zubair in Oman

Times of Oman

Muscat: "And So The Story Began" - a drawings and prints exhibition by Radhika Hamlai, opened at Bait Al Zubair under the auspices of H.H. Sayyid Tarik Bin Shabib Al Said. Radhika is a contemporary artist who has been actively participating in various workshops and exhibitions alongside renowned artists all over the GCC.

Chicago, IL

