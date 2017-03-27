An official sign marking the site whe...

An official sign marking the site where the Tropic of Cancer passes through Oman was unveiled.

Muscat: An official sign marking the site where the Tropic of Cancer passes through Oman was unveiled in Al Amerat yesterday. The Oman Astronomical Society held the unveiling ceremony under the patronage of His Excellency Yahya bin Sulaiman Al Nadabi, the Sheikh and Wali of the Al Amerat province, and Dr. Saleh bin Saeed Al Shethani, Chairman of the Astronomical Society of Oman.

Chicago, IL

