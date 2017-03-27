An official sign marking the site where the Tropic of Cancer passes through Oman was unveiled.
Muscat: An official sign marking the site where the Tropic of Cancer passes through Oman was unveiled in Al Amerat yesterday. The Oman Astronomical Society held the unveiling ceremony under the patronage of His Excellency Yahya bin Sulaiman Al Nadabi, the Sheikh and Wali of the Al Amerat province, and Dr. Saleh bin Saeed Al Shethani, Chairman of the Astronomical Society of Oman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC