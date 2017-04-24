Ali Al Habsi has been voted Reading F...

Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Omani goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi has been voted Reading F.C.'s Player of the Year for the second time in a row. The Oman football team captain, who plays for the English club in the second-tier Championship league, took to social media to thank his fans for their support.

Chicago, IL

