Alawi receives credentials copies of Malawian, Cambodian ambassadors to Oman

Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairswelcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their tour of duties in the Sultanate. He also wished the good relations between the Sultanate and their friendly countries further progress and growth.

