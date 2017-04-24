Al Injaz School's annual exhibition showcases students' work

Muscat: An open day and annual exhibition at the Al Injaz Private School showcased the works of students from all grades and various departments. Inaugurated by Fathiya Mohammed Abdullah Al Owaisi, Head of Quality Assurance in the Department of Supervision and Evaluation at the Ministry of Education in Oman, the exhibition highlighted the talent of the school's students through a range of different exhibits, such as 'cash flows', 'how to set up a fashion designing business', 'flow of electricity' and many others.

