Air Liquide Signs a Long Term Contract with Major Petroleum Group in Oman

Air Liquide and Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company , Oman's national refining company, recently signed a long term agreement for the supply of nitrogen to the Liwa Plastics Industries Complex , a new plastics production complex including the country's first steam cracker Orpic is adding to its existing production facilities, in Sohar industrial port area in Oman. Investing around 20 million to build a state-of-the-art nitrogen production unit with a total capacity of 500 tonnes of nitrogen per day, Air Liquide will strengthen its leadership position in a key industrial area to support the growth of its customer Orpic.

