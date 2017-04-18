A sick Omani citizen is being flown h...

A sick Omani citizen is being flown home from China by the Royal Air Force.

16 hrs ago

Muscat: A sick Omani citizen is being flown home from China by the Royal Air Force, the Ministry of Defence has announced. The Royal Air Force of Oman has dispatched a plane today morning to the People's Republic of China to transport an Omani citizen who is in the country.

