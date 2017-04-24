Muscat: A colourful display of Indian saree and bridal wear was organized by the Indian Embassy in Oman yesterday. Conceptualized by Sushma Pandey, the wife of the Indian Ambassador to Oman Indramani Pandey, the exhibition was an effort to unravel the mystique of Indian ethnic wear that continues to intrigue and mystify women all over the world.

