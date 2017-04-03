A 500 million year old fossil has bee...

A 500 million year old fossil has been discovered by SQU team in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The fossil is well preserved, and the pattern of Thalassinoides, which are the fossilised work of organisms, cover a wide area within the larger Miqrat Formation. Photo-Supplied The fossil is well preserved, and the pattern of Thalassinoides, which are the fossilised work of organisms, cover a wide area within the larger Miqrat Formation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC