672 held for illegally entering Oman

Muscat: 672 were arrested for attempting to illegally enter the country during the first quarter of the year, the ROP announced on Sunday. Last year, 858 were arrested during the same period, while 1,039 were arrested in the first quarter of 2015, according to Colonel Saeed Sulaiman Al Assimi, Assistant Director General of Operations at the ROP.

