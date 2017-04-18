38 bright Omanis celebrated under Takatuf Scholars Programme
Muscat: Thirty-eight Omanis have been recognised through the Takatuf Scholars Programme, a unit within Takatuf Oman. Of those newly elected scholars, 12 have been awarded prestigious international scholarships to attend leading boarding schools and universities in the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and Japan.
