3 Bangladeshis killed in Oman crash
Three members of a Bangladeshi family, including two siblings, were killed in a road accident in Oman on Tuesday night. Family sources here said the accident took place around 9:30pm following a collision between a trolley and a private car, carrying Masud, and Jewel, sons of Sahab Uddin Khalifa, hailing from Torabganj village in Komolnagar upazila, and their maternal uncle Jasim Uddin, while they were going to Salalah Mascot from Mizua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC