3 Bangladeshis killed in Oman crash

7 hrs ago

Three members of a Bangladeshi family, including two siblings, were killed in a road accident in Oman on Tuesday night. Family sources here said the accident took place around 9:30pm following a collision between a trolley and a private car, carrying Masud, and Jewel, sons of Sahab Uddin Khalifa, hailing from Torabganj village in Komolnagar upazila, and their maternal uncle Jasim Uddin, while they were going to Salalah Mascot from Mizua.

