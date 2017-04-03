275km of roads paved in North Batinah, according to Oman Regional Municipalities
Muscat: 275km of internal roads have been paved in North Batinah, Regional Municipalities announced on Tuesday. The scheme included the paving of internal roads in various wilayats of the Governorate, as well as the installation of 143 light poles.
