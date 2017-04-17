17:01 Uzbekistan, Oman discuss cooperation

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov on April 20 received the delegation of the Sultanate of Oman headed by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi in Tashkent, reports the Uzbek Foreign Ministry. The two exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Oman.

