Yearlong placements along with the de...

Yearlong placements along with the degree program will be a major feature at Muscat University.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Yearlong placements along with the degree program will be a major feature at Muscat University, Oman's latest Higher Education Institution. Apart from the focus on high quality education, the university intends to bridge the gap between the student knowledge and the industry and has therefore introduced year long placement programs as part of their degree program, which will allow students to apply what they learn at the university and at the same time gain experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,803,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC