Muscat: Yearlong placements along with the degree program will be a major feature at Muscat University, Oman's latest Higher Education Institution. Apart from the focus on high quality education, the university intends to bridge the gap between the student knowledge and the industry and has therefore introduced year long placement programs as part of their degree program, which will allow students to apply what they learn at the university and at the same time gain experience.
