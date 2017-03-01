Wife of Indian Navy chief visits Oman Cancer Association
Muscat: Reena Lanba, president of Indian Navy Wives Welfare Association and Sushma Pandey, wife of Ambassador of India to the Sultanante of Oman, visited the Oman Cancer Association and Dar Al Hanan, on Wednesday . The Oman Cancer Association aims to create public awareness about cancers through community based programmes, early detection and proper management through health care providers and also provides free accommodation to children suffering from cancer.
