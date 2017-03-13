Westminster attacks awful, shocking say British expats in Oman

Deputy Acting Commissioner Mark Rowley Police speaks to media outside New Scotland Yard the morning after an attack by a man driving a car and wielding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London, Britain, March 23, 2017. Photo: Reuters Deputy Acting Commissioner Mark Rowley Police speaks to media outside New Scotland Yard the morning after an attack by a man driving a car and wielding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London, Britain, March 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.