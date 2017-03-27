Muscat: A new waterfront development project worth almost half a billion Omani rials will be developed in Muscat as part of the 2040 vision. HE Ahmed Nasser Al Mihrizi, Minister of Tourism, signed an agreement with Amouage Hotels and Resorts's Chairman of the Board, Mamas Christodolidis to develop the project in North Al Mawaleh Beach in Wilayat Seeb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.