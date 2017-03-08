UAE banking sector tops Gulf states f...

UAE banking sector tops Gulf states for asset volume

The UAE's banking sector came first on the list of the banking sectors in terms of asset volume in the GCC region, with a total value of about US$711 billion, over in 2016, according to statistics from the Central Bank of the UAE issued at the end of last year. The Saudi Arabia banking sector came second, with a total asset value of $602 billion, while the banking sector of Qatar came in third place with $349 billion, followed by Kuwait with $198 billion, Bahrain with $193 billion and finally Oman with around $70 billion.

Chicago, IL

