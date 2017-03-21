Tobacco, alcohol, pork products, soft drinks and energy drinks" are all part of the ban. Photo-File

Muscat: Cigarettes, alcohol and unhealthy products should see a tax increase of up to 100 per cent this year, the Ministry of Finance has revealed. An official source at the Ministry of Finance confirmed that "a Selective Tax Agreement has been signed by ministers at the Financial and Economic Cooperation Council of the GCC which is expected to be applied during the current year in the Sultanate."

