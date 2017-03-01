The overwhelming response of investor...

The overwhelming response of investors shows the trust in Omani economy and its financial system

Muscat: A global vote of confidence in Oman's future has been given by international investors who ploughed billions of dollars into the future of the Sultanate. The success of a bonds issue means international investors have trust in Oman and its financial system, a senior official from the Ministry of Finance said.

