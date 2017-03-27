The number of openings for Omanis has risen dramatically in the past two years. Photo-File
Muscat: More than 80 per cent of all job vacancies currently posted in Oman are for Omanis only, according to recruitment agencies, as nationals begin to reap the fruits of a government Omanisation drive. Data from past two years shows that nationals are being hunted by recruiters as companies seek to hit targets set by the government regarding Omani staff.
