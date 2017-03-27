The number of openings for Omanis has...

The number of openings for Omanis has risen dramatically in the past two years. Photo-File

Muscat: More than 80 per cent of all job vacancies currently posted in Oman are for Omanis only, according to recruitment agencies, as nationals begin to reap the fruits of a government Omanisation drive. Data from past two years shows that nationals are being hunted by recruiters as companies seek to hit targets set by the government regarding Omani staff.

Chicago, IL

