The new Executive Order bans people from six countries from entering the United States.

The new Executive Order issued by President Donald Trump bans people from six countries - Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Iran, Yemen and Libya - from entering the United States of America for 90 days, effective from March 16, while a 120 day ban has been imposed on Syrian refugees. Phoro-File The new Executive Order issued by President Donald Trump bans people from six countries - Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Iran, Yemen and Libya - from entering the United States of America for 90 days, effective from March 16, while a 120 day ban has been imposed on Syrian refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.