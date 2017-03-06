The new Executive Order bans people f...

The new Executive Order bans people from six countries from entering the United States.

The new Executive Order issued by President Donald Trump bans people from six countries - Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Iran, Yemen and Libya - from entering the United States of America for 90 days, effective from March 16, while a 120 day ban has been imposed on Syrian refugees. Phoro-File The new Executive Order issued by President Donald Trump bans people from six countries - Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Iran, Yemen and Libya - from entering the United States of America for 90 days, effective from March 16, while a 120 day ban has been imposed on Syrian refugees.

