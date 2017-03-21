The fair will take place between Marc...

The fair will take place between March 22 and 26 in Bahrain.

Muscat: Nadia Al Amri, Ahmed Al Shukaili and Ahmed Altoqi-three award winning Omani photographers-will display their work at Bahrain's glossy new art fair, an official from the Bait Muzna Gallery said. "The photographers will display their black-and-white collections at the fair," the official said, adding that Bahrain's art fair, a daring project piloted in 2015, is now emerging as the distinctive brand ArtBAB or Art Bahrain Across Borders.

