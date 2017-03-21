The exhibition will be take place for...

The exhibition will be take place for the first time in the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center

Muscat: Aiming to promote e-government projects and initiatives in the Sultanate, the Information Technology Authority and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority and a number of government entities are participating in the twenty-seventh edition of the COMEX exhibition under the umbrella of e.oman pavilion. The exhibition will be take place for the first time in the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center from 28th March to 1st April 2017.

Chicago, IL

