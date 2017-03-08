The Big Show at Oman Exhibition and C...

The Big Show at Oman Exhibition and Convention Centre was inaugurated

Muscat: The Big Show at Oman Exhibition and Convention Centre was inaugurated today by Mohsen bin Mohammed Al Shaikh, Chairman of Muscat Municipality. The 14th edition of the exhibition will have 244 exhibitors from 15 countries including five country pavilions of Germany, Turkey, Iran, india and China.

