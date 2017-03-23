Ten Omanis overcome challenges to com...

Ten Omanis overcome challenges to complete Iceland expedition

Times of Oman

Muscat: Ten Omanis have conquered Iceland's snowy landscapes in a second Omani expedition with Arctic Trucks. The group had to confront many challenges while driving on off-road terrain, crossing through icy rivers, perilous mountain valleys, and treacherous glaciers.

