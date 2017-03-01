Team Oman set for participation in ITB Berlin from Wednesday
The Sultanate's delegation, led by Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrzi, Minister of Tourism, comprises officials of the Ministry of Tourism and representatives of 38 tourism organisations and Oman Air. Photo-File The Sultanate's delegation, led by Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrzi, Minister of Tourism, comprises officials of the Ministry of Tourism and representatives of 38 tourism organisations and Oman Air.
