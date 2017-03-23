Takaful Oman set to launch the country's first automated insurance machine
Muscat: Takaful Oman, the Sultanate's pioneering Takaful insurance firm, will soon introduce Automated Insurance Machines as part of an innovative move. This customer-friendly initiative removes paperwork and makes it easy for everyone to get instant access to travel and motor Takaful as and when they need it.
