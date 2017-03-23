Takaful Oman set to launch the countr...

Takaful Oman set to launch the country's first automated insurance machine

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Takaful Oman, the Sultanate's pioneering Takaful insurance firm, will soon introduce Automated Insurance Machines as part of an innovative move. This customer-friendly initiative removes paperwork and makes it easy for everyone to get instant access to travel and motor Takaful as and when they need it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC